Latest Trend and Development of Vacuum Skin Packaging Market to become worth US$36 bn by 2025

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the vacuum skin packaging market on Global level. It provides historical data of 2016 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Tonnes). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on vacuum skin packaging consumption pattern across the globe. It includes drivers and restraints of the global vacuum skin packaging market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for vacuum skin packaging manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications. Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of vacuum skin packaging by product type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. The vacuum skin packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional vacuum skin packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of vacuum skin packaging in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the vacuum skin packaging market by regions. Global market numbers by product type, by material type, by barrier type, by layer type and by end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market: Segmentation

The report includes consumption of vacuum skin packaging and the revenue generated from sales of vacuum skin packaging across the globe and important countries. by Product Type (VSP Films & Trays and Films), by Material Type (PE, PVC, PP, EVAC, EVOH, PA, PET, PS and others), by Barrier Type (Low Barrier, Medium Barrier, High Barrier and Ultra High Barrier), by Layer Type (Monolayer, 3 Layer, 5 Layer, 7 Layer) and by End Use (Meat, Poultry, Consumer Seafood, Dairy Products, Fresh Produce, Ready Meals and Other).

Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of vacuum skin packaging manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, by material type, by layer type, by barrier type, by end use and region.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key Players of the vacuum skin packaging market are Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corp., Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastic Group, Inc., LINPAC Packaging Limited, Winpak Ltd., Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, MULTIVAC and Quinn Packaging Ltd.

Vacuum skin packaging market segmentation is below

Vacuum skin Packaging Market – By Product Type

VSP Films

Films

Bags

Pouches

Trays & Films

Vacuum skin Packaging Market – By Material Type

PE

HDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

PVC

PP

EVAC

EVOH

PA

PET

PS

Others

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market – By Barrier Type

Low Barrier

Medium Barrier

High Barrier

Ultra High Barrier

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market – By Layer Type

Film

Monolayer

3 Layer

5 Layer

7 Layer

Trays (Monolayer)

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market – By End Use Type

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Ready Meals

Others

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market – By Region Type

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia

MEA

