Leno Bags Market: Key Factors Impacting Growth During 2017 – 2027

The global demand for the food industry is showcasing an upward trend with agricultural products being high in consumption demand across North America and APEJ market. This has correlated the demand across packaging market, especially in food bags packaging segment. Traditionally flat bags were the primary choice of food product packaging but which advancement in material usage leno bags significantly preferred for food packaging which requires oxygen in order to increase the shelf life.

Development in leno bags with fabric coating has rendered in increasing the physical strength of the product thus ensuring a high demand for customized packaging solution to the food manufacturer. Countries of China and India, in particular, are highly dominating the consumption use of leno bags across the globe. Comparatively leno bags have good tensile resistance and are comparatively lighter in weight. Bag manufacturers are increasingly opting to produce leno bags as compared to jute bags as it is much cheaper in the market. Moreover, leno bags offers easy visual inspection of content stored inside it which isn’t possible in other bags. Additionally, nowadays, the manufacturer of leno bags are ensuring the bags are produced in such a way which is corrosive to chemical and renders barrier against fungus and insects.

Global Leno bags Market – Market Dynamics:

The producer of leno bags strategies moves which are game-changing in bags market, simply modifying the choice of raw material has created an immense cost saving for the manufacturers. BOPP polymer material is extensively replacing the polyamide material as it offers product strength.

On the flip side the use of biodegradable paper bags an alternative packaging solution for leno bags market which is hampering the growth across the APEJ and North America market. With technological and product development in machinery it has created an increase in output production of leno bags market, thus manufacturer is increasingly focusing on automation process of leno bags.

Global Leno bags Market – Market Segmentation:

Globally the leno bags market is segmented into material type and capacity size type. On the basis of material type the global leno bags market is sub-segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyamide (PA). On the basis of capacity size type the global leno bags market is segmented into 2kg- 10kg, 11kg to 20kg, 21kg to 30kg, 31kg to 40kg, 41kg to 50kg, Above 51kg.

Leno bags Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global leno bags market are CTM Technical Textiles Ltd., Trinity Packaging, Meher International, Skill Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Balaajie Packaging, Kalna Hessian Bags Supply Co., Manokamna Polypack, Prime Industries, S.P.P Food Products (Pvt.) Ltd., Pack world, Coderre Packaging Inc., Megaflex Plastics Ltd., Yilsan Plastic Packaging Industry & Trade Co. Inc., Singhal Industries Private Limited, Mantram Technofab Private Limited, Sunbeam Lenopack Pvt Ltd., Tan Dai Hung Plastic J.S. Co., Jaidayal Hitex Private Limited, LC Packaging, Leno Pack Industries.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.