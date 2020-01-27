Loratadine Market Competitive Dynamics & Growth Outlook 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. Histamine can produce symptoms of sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny nose. Loratadine is used to treat sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other cold or allergy symptoms. Loratadine is also used to treat skin hives and itching in people with chronic skin reactions.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Loratadine industry, especially in India, Europe and North America regions. The main market players are Merck Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Morepen, Ultratech India Limited, Vasudha Pharma Chem, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Mylan, Changzhou Yabang, Shaanxi Hanjiang, Inke, S.A., and Argon Drugs.

India region is the largest supplier of Loratadine API, with a production market share nearly 60.92% and sales market share nearly 35.23% in 2016. That is to say, there will be exports in India a, and India also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe, following North America region, with the production market share of 11.49% and the sales market share over 20.73%. North America region is another important market of Loratadine, enjoying 11.38% production market share and 17.33% sales market share.

Loratadine is used by Loratadine Tablet, Loratadine Capsule, Loratadine Syrup and Others. Report data showed that 58.29% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Tablet, about 17.22% in Loratadine Capsule in 2016 and 14.80% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Syrup and 9.68% of the Loratadine market demand in other product.

The three major reference standards of Loratadine are USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade and Pharmaceutical Standards Grade. Loratadine Tablet is wildly produced in the Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, with a production market share nearly 29.56% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Loratadine industry will be increase slowly.

The global Loratadine market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Loratadine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Loratadine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Merck Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Morepen, Ultratech India Limited, Vasudha Pharma Chem, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Mylan, Changzhou Yabang, Shaanxi Hanjiang

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade, Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, Others

Key Segment by Application : Loratadine Tablet, Loratadine Capsules, Loratadine Syrup, Others

