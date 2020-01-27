Low Dielectric Resin Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025: QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Low dielectric resin is a series of resins with a dielectric constant k usually below 3.0. This report research is mainly based on the following resin, cyanate ester resin, m-PPE, fluoropolyer as well as some special resin with low dielectric.

Low dielectric resin means a series of resins, such as m-PPE, PFA, cyanate ester resin, which own low dielectric constants. Applications of low dielectric resin mainly from electronic industry, such as PCB industry, antenna industry, microelectronics, etc. Among those applications, PCB industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 67.80% in 2016.

The low dielectric resin industry is relatively concentrated as Japan is the major production base. The region produced 31315 MT in 2016. The follower is USA, holding 26.97% production share. Global production of low dielectric resin increased from 62410 MT in 2012 to 77008 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Japan is also the largest consumer with about 29.43% share in 2016. The second consumer is USA, consuming 19411 MT.

The low dielectric resin industry has close relationship with the electronic industry. With the gradually global economy, the electronic industry is resuming, which provides support for the industry.

The global Low Dielectric Resin market is valued at 1170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Low Dielectric Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low Dielectric Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Zeon, DIC, Mitsubishi, Hitachi Chemical, DOW, Lonza, Huntsman, Chemours

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type: Cyanate Ester Resin, m-PPE, Fluoropolymer, Others

Segment by Application: PCB Industry, Microelectronics, Antenna, Other

