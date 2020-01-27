Mac Market Participants Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Control Global.

Global MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market: Introduction

Main automation contractor (MAC) is a proactive approach during the implementation of a project in process industries. MAC helps in minimizing cost, effectively implement a project, reduce risks and ease project delays in process industries and power plants. The main automation contractor provides satisfactory results during project execution while implementing automated control infrastructure life cycle, which includes the procurement of systems, engineering design, factory acceptance tests, site acceptance tests, maintenance and start-up.

In the current automation scenario, all prominent companies emphasize on SCADA Products. The MAC takes a big picture view during the implementation of a project. Whether it is an erection based project or a commissioning project in a thermal power plant, power station or any process industry. With use of main automation contractor, the probability to enhance co-ordination of a complete project is increased as it improvises on managing duties of vendor’s in effective manner. The gaps in vendor coordination activities between small suppliers, system integrators and end-user company coordinators are reduced which leads to effective coordination between vendors and end-users. The main automation contractor responsibilities include complete undertaking of the project, providing strong management, supplying expert team and products while replacing robust systems and services. The main automation contractor also provides interface management of engineering suppliers to ensure that common supply takes responsibility for the data transfer between parties.

Main automation contractor however undertakes a complete project with primary duties which includes procurement of systems, Initial concept design of a project, front-end engineering design (FEED), complete understanding of a project execution and rationalizing procedural requirements, scaling to practice and finding out the optimum solution to meet desired expectation in project execution.

The burgeoning growth of the industries and increasing energy crisis has, in-turn, led to the growth of the power sectors. During the project execution the main automation contractor becomes the interface channel between end-user and vendors, so the improved communication is achieved between higher management and vendors. This is made easy because of MAC and reduced execution time of project ultimately benefited by completing the whole project in a specified time. MAC provides expert engineers and providing end-end staff and engineers in a project automation, instrumentation and MAC also provides post-installation service. Since MAC implementation has shown significant results in long-term industries, large companies are focusing on MAC for undertaking of complete responsibility of project and providing satisfactory results by facilitating proper management, automation/instrumentation, manufacture, selection of execution engineers, installation of equipment, commissioning of equipment and after sales support.

Procurement and design automation PDA is being given high priority in industries. Rigorous developments pertaining to automation and instrumentation bring out new technical advancements in all the industries. Project best solution brings the project execution main automation contractor vendor to the contractor.

Global MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market: Segmentation

MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market is segmented as follows

On the basis of services

Project Management

Engineering Design

Procurement

Configuration/Integration

Start-Up

Commissioning

Training/Post Installation Services

On the basis of Product

ESD(Emergency Shut Down)

SIS(Safety Instrumented System)

PSD(Process Shut Down)

ICSS(Integrated Control & Safety System)

DCS(Distribution Control System)

Instrumentation

Analytics

Networking/Telecoms

Third-Party Devices

On the basis of Applications

Oil & Gas

Thermal Power Plant

Manufacturing Industries

Process Engineering

Other Industries

Global MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The rising propensity of automation, high adoption of automation in industries has seen, early involvement of MAC in projects which reduces risk and cuts modifications in a later stage; this benefit drives the growth of the main automation contractor market growth in industries. Growing demand for automation in power plants, industries, oil & gas, pertaining to automation contractor, integrating automation within plants which help in project execution and reducing risk. Large automation solution providers, over the past few years have been increasing their focus on services, whereas suppliers once primarily focused on product development and sales. Lack of awareness in end users pertaining to main automation contract being one of the key restraint in the market.

Global MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include, ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Control Global., Silvertech Middle East, Honeywell International Inc., Tengizchevroil, Autopro Automation Consultants Ltd.