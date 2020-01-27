Managed File Transfer Software 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Application, Technology and Forecast to 2025
Managed File Transfer Software Market 2019
This report focuses on the global Managed File Transfer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed File Transfer Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Axway
Saison Information Systems
Hightail
CA Technologies
Accellion
GlobalSCAPE
PRIMEUR
Signiant
Ipswitch
Micro Focus
TIBCO
Attunity
SSH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
System-centric File Transfer
People-centric File Transfer
Extreme File Transfer
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Others (Government, Energy & Utility, Marketing & Advertising)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 System-centric File Transfer
1.4.3 People-centric File Transfer
1.4.4 Extreme File Transfer
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Media & Entertainment
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Telecommunication
1.5.7 Others (Government, Energy & Utility, Marketing & Advertising)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Managed File Transfer Software Market Size
2.2 Managed File Transfer Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Managed File Transfer Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Managed File Transfer Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Managed File Transfer Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Managed File Transfer Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Managed File Transfer Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Managed File Transfer Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Managed File Transfer Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Managed File Transfer Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Managed File Transfer Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Managed File Transfer Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Axway
12.2.1 Axway Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Managed File Transfer Software Introduction
12.2.4 Axway Revenue in Managed File Transfer Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Axway Recent Development
12.3 Saison Information Systems
12.3.1 Saison Information Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Managed File Transfer Software Introduction
12.3.4 Saison Information Systems Revenue in Managed File Transfer Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Saison Information Systems Recent Development
12.4 Hightail
12.4.1 Hightail Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Managed File Transfer Software Introduction
12.4.4 Hightail Revenue in Managed File Transfer Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hightail Recent Development
12.5 CA Technologies
12.5.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Managed File Transfer Software Introduction
12.5.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Managed File Transfer Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.6 Accellion
12.6.1 Accellion Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Managed File Transfer Software Introduction
12.6.4 Accellion Revenue in Managed File Transfer Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Accellion Recent Development
12.7 GlobalSCAPE
12.7.1 GlobalSCAPE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Managed File Transfer Software Introduction
12.7.4 GlobalSCAPE Revenue in Managed File Transfer Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 GlobalSCAPE Recent Development
12.8 PRIMEUR
12.8.1 PRIMEUR Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Managed File Transfer Software Introduction
12.8.4 PRIMEUR Revenue in Managed File Transfer Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 PRIMEUR Recent Development
12.9 Signiant
12.9.1 Signiant Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Managed File Transfer Software Introduction
12.9.4 Signiant Revenue in Managed File Transfer Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Signiant Recent Development
Continued…..
