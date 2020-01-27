Market Insights on Growth of Water Soluble Detergent Pods Market During 2017 – 2027

Global water soluble detergent pods market: Overview

Water soluble detergent pods are small concentrated, often shrink-wrapped packets containing laundry detergents. Water soluble detergent pods enjoy high preference among consumers as they eliminate the need to use liquid detergents and powders. Attributed to their ease of use and efficiency, water soluble detergent pods have enjoyed growing penetration in the market right from the time they were introduced. Consumers have become more accustomed to using water soluble detergent pods. Water soluble detergent pods mostly find applications in the personal care and hygiene industry, with brands now manufacturing personal grooming products in the form of water soluble pods, such as shaving creams.

The water soluble detergent pods enable unit-dosing, which provides better accuracy in terms of detergent quantity. The global water soluble detergent pods market is expected to witness higher penetration over the forecast period, especially in the emerging economies. Countries such as India have lesser penetration of water soluble detergent pods. However, over time, the technology is expected to be introduced to a larger population within the country, which will contribute significantly to growth of the APEJ, and ultimately, the global water soluble detergent pods market. Therefore, the global water soluble detergent pods market is anticipated to have a positive outlook, over the forecast period.

Global water soluble detergent pods market: Dynamics

The global detergent packaging market includes a wide range of packaging solutions. However, water soluble detergent pods are changing the way clothes are washed. Water soluble detergent pods are preferred by consumers due to their convenience, reduced risk of spill, and accurate dosing. The global water soluble detergent packaging market is driven by innovation and disrupting events in the market such as the introduction of the revolutionary ‘Tide PODS’ by Procter & Gamble in the market, in 2012. In addition, demand for convenient, single-use products is expected to be one of the key contributors to the growth of the global water soluble detergent pods market. Despite the largely positive outlook for growth of the global water soluble detergent pods market, there are certain factors, which might hamper growth of the water soluble detergent pods market.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5384

The key restraint is the risk that water soluble detergent pods pose to children. There have been reports about toddlers mistaking the small sized water soluble detergent pods for candy, which have led to severe medical emergencies, with eye burns being the most reported case. A report suggested that kids of the age group, 3-4 years, were at the highest risk from water soluble detergent pods. During the period 2012-13, more than 17,000 cases of children getting poisoned from laundry detergents were registered, which accounted for 26% of all ocular burns reported in that year, for the age group, 3-4 years. Therefore, this is a factor which might hamper growth of the global water soluble detergent pods market during the forecast period.

Global water soluble detergent pods market: Key Players

Two of the key players operating in the global water soluble detergent pods market are – Kuraray Co., Ltd and Aicello Corporation, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.