Market Research : Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market to attain a value of US$560.9 mn by 2025

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market: Overview

This report on the healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market studies the current and future prospects of the India market. Healthcare informatics and patient monitoring devices enables monitoring of patient’s health and assists medical practitioners in deciding the treatment regimen as well as track the disease progression during treatment. Patient monitoring is effective in the management of post-acute care and chronic disease. Geriatric population is observed to be at a high risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases. Thus, rising geriatric population propels the prevalence of chronic diseases leading to accentuate the growth of healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market in India.

The healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market with respect to market segments based on the type and demography of end-users and their geographic analysis.

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market: Segmentation

Based on demography, the healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market has been segmented into two major categories: metropolitan and urban hospitals and healthcare facilities and rural hospitals and healthcare facilities. Based on type, the market has been categorized into three segments: Ambulatory care, hospitals and home health care. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, efficacy, revenue, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year.

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market: Regional Outlook and Drivers and Restraints

Geographically, the healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market has been categorized into four major regions: North, East, West and South. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market.

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market: Competitive Dynamics

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to assist them in taking strategic initiatives to establish a strong presence in the market. The report also profiles major players in the healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Philips India Ltd., Wipro GE Healthcare, Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd., Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., Dräger India Pvt. Ltd., BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd.

The Indian market for Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring has been segmented as follows:

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market, by Demography

Metropolitan and Urban Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Rural Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market, by Type

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market, by Region

North

East

West

South

