Market Scope of Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach US$1,744.1 mn by 2025

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Overview

Bariatric surgery devices are the surgical devices used in the surgeries related to obesity for people with body mass index of more than 40 and more than 35 if they are suffering from comorbidities such as dyslipidemia, type II diabetes mellitus, gastroesophageal reflux, sleep apnea, asthma, and hypertension. Devices which were earlier used for bariatric surgery were the devices used for open surgeries. Recently there is lot of innovation in terms of minimally invasive bariatric surgery devices owing to the convenience and quick surgery. There are two types of bariatric surgery devices assisting and implantable devices. There is lot of innovation in the space of implantable devices which require very less incision. This report studies the current scenario as well as future market potential for bariatric surgery devices globally. This report provides an elaborate executive summary, which includes the market snapshot that provides market dynamics of various segments and sub-segments that are included in the report in a precise manner.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the bariatric surgery devices market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacturing of bariatric surgery devices, companies providing raw material for manufacturing bariatric surgery devices, and companies providing equipment for manufacturing. For providing the snapshot of the market to stakeholders, an executive summary section has been included in the report, which mainly summarizes the market trends, competition and size of different regions.

The market overview section of this report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the bariatric surgery devices market in the current and future scenario. Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the bariatric surgery devices market. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to be incurred in future for strengthening their position in the global market.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Market Segmentation

The bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented based on devices type, assisting devices type, implantable devices type, and end-user. Based on assisting devices type, the global bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into suturing devices, stapling devices, closure devices, trocars, others. Based on implantable devices type, the global bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into gastric bands, gastric balloons, electrical stimulation devices, and gastric emptying. Based on end-user, the global bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into bariatric surgery clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospital pharmacies, and others.

Geographically, the bariatric surgery devices market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S. Canada, Germany, U.K., Japan, China, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and India have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market in various regions has been provided in this section.

The report provides market estimation of bariatric surgery devices market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for all the segments and sub segments with CAGR % for period 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the volume of bariatric surgery devices products for all the segments and sub segments with CAGR % for period 2017 to 2025. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by geography category that depicts the most attractive region in the global market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This report also includes recommendations section that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the bariatric surgery devices market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include Apollo Endosurgery Inc., EnteroMedics Inc., Ethicon Inc., Medtronics Plc., TransEnterix Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Agency for Medical Innovations, Aspire Bariatrics Inc., Cousin Biotech, and Mediflex Surgical Products.

The global bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into:

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by Device Type

Assisting Devices

Suturing Device

Stapling Device

Closure Device

Trocars

Others

Implantable Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Balloons

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Gastric Emptying

Others

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by End-user

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

