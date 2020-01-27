Metal Waste and Recycling Market Is Expected To Reach 358700 Million USD by The End of 2025 – QYResearch

Metal Scrap includes ferrous scrap and non- ferrous scrap. Iron and steel scrap, also referred to as ferrous scrap, comes from end of life products (old or obsolete scrap) as well as scrap generated from the manufacturing process (new, prime or prompt scrap). Obsolete ferrous scrap is recovered from automobiles, steel structures, household appliances, railroad tracks, ships, farm equipment and other sources. Nonferrous metals, including aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, zinc, and others, are among the few materials that do not degrade or lose their chemical or physical properties in the recycling process.

As a result, nonferrous metals have the capacity to be recycled an infinite number of times. Metals are among the first materials to be captured in the recycling process. They are a great recyclable because of their high value, metal density lends to efficiency in transport, and the properties of metals allow them to recycled again and again. The scrap metal recycling in the United States is to be a $26.83 billion industry in 2018, and metal recyclers in the U.S. handle about 120 million tons of recyclables each year. Some of these major recyclables are iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, and zinc.

Scrap metal is generated as a by-product of industrial manufacturing, construction and demolition, and the disposal of obsolete metal products. It is a continuous resource made from appliances, buildings, bridges, airplanes, old cars and more. Scrap metal is truly one of our our most precious resources because it will never be depleted, and it can be remelted and reshaped into new products countless times. The global Metal Recycling market is volume at 612619 K MT in 2017 and is expected to reach 688044 K MT by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.46% between 2017 and 2025.

The global Metal Waste and Recycling market is valued at 287600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 358700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Metal Waste and Recycling volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Waste and Recycling market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Iron

Copper

Aluminum

Lead

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Iron

Copper

Aluminum

Lead

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

