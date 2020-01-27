Milk Powder Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2022
Milk powder, which is prepared by evaporating milk, is extensively used as a milk replacer. The primary purpose of drying milk is preservation, as the process extends the shelf life of the product. Milk powder has a low moisture content and does not need to be refrigerated. Moreover, it is non-perishable and widely used in different types of food and beverages. The production of milk powder involves the removal of water at the lowest possible cost under stringent hygiene conditions, and also ensuring that all the natural properties of milk, such as flavor and nutritional value, are retained in the milk powder.
The analysts forecast the global milk powder market to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global milk powder market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Milk Powder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Danone
• Fonterra Co-operative Group
• FrieslandCampina
• Lactalis
• Nestlé
Other prominent vendors
• ALPEN FOOD
• Amul
• Arla Foods
• China Mengniu Dairy
• Dairy Farmers of America
• Dean Foods
• Humana
• Land O’Lakes
• MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY
• Müller UK & Ireland
• Parmalat
• Schreiber
• SODIAAL
• Synlait Milk
• Kraft Heinz
• Wimm-Bill-Dann Foods
• YILI
Market driver
• Long shelf life
Market challenge
• Product recalls
Market trend
• Demand for organic and lactose-free milk powder
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global dairy market
• Global milk powder market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Segmentation by product
• Global whole milk powder market
• Global dairy whitener market
• Global skim milk powder market
PART 07: Segmentation by distribution channel
• Hypermarkets and supermarkets
• Convenience stores
• Food and drink specialists
• Others
PART 08: Segmentation by geography
• Global milk powder market by geography
• Milk powder market in APAC
• Milk powder market in EMEA
• Milk powder market in Americas
PART 09: Key leading countries
• Milk powder market in China
• Milk powder market in Germany
• Milk powder market in US
• Milk powder market in France
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Demand for organic and lactose-free milk powder
• Packaging innovations
• Increase in demand through online retailing
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• Danone
• Fonterra Co-operative Group
• FrieslandCampina
• Lactalis
• Nestlé
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…..
