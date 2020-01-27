Monofilament Fishing Line Market Is Grow At a CAGR of 3.4% During 2019-2025 – QYResearch

Monofilament fishing line (shortened to just mono) is fishing line made from a single fiber of plastic. Most fishing lines are now monofilament because monofilament fibers are cheap to produce and are produced in a range of diameters which have different tensile strengths. First, for industry structure analysis, the Monofilament Fishing Line industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

The top five producers account for about 29.41 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest area of revenue, also the leader in the whole Monofilament Fishing Line industry. Second, the sales of Monofilament Fishing Line increased from 7333 million meters in 2013 to 8680 million meters in 2017 with an average growth rate of 4.31%. Third, Europe occupied 33.13% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively account for around 26.67% and 15.99% of the global total industry.

Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Monofilament Fishing Line producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the global Monofilament Fishing Line revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Monofilament Fishing Line.

The global Monofilament Fishing Line market is valued at 250 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Monofilament Fishing Line volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Monofilament Fishing Line market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PureFishing

Sunline

Toray

SHIMANO INC

DAIWA

Momoi

Ultima

Seaguar

FORTUNE

FirstDart

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 0.20 mm

0.20-0.40 mm

0.40-0.80 mm

Above 0.80 mm

Segment by Application

Saltwater Fishing

Freshwater Fishing

