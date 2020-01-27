North America Temperature Sensor Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2020

Temperature detection and measurement is a very important activity and has a variety of applications ranging from simple household to industrial. A temperature sensor is a device that collects the concerning temperature data and displays in a human-understandable format. Temperature sensing is the most controlled and measurable factor behind any critical application. The temperature sensing market shows continuous growth due to its need in research & development, semiconductor and chemical industries. Temperature sensing is gaining a lot of attention due to increasing adoption of HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) for domestic as well as industrial use.

Temperature sensors are primarily of two types, contact temperature sensors and non-contact temperature sensors. The contact temperature sensors are thermocouples, filled system thermometers, resistance temperature detectors and bimetallic thermometers. Contact temperature sensors are currently dominating the market. Non–contact temperature sensors like infrared devices have extensive opportunities in the defence sector due to their ability to detect thermal radiation power of optical and infrared rays emitted from liquids and gases.

The quality of a temperature sensor is measured in terms of standard characteristics such as response time, accuracy, repeatability and stability of output senility towards change in other physical environmental factors. Life of the sensor, termination style, probe type and range of measurement are a few other important specifications to be taken into account while considering commercial use.

There is an increasing demand for temperature sensing in the North American market due to its applicability in defence, aerospace, chemical processing and automotive vehicular production sectors. The key driving force behind the increasing market share of North America in temperature sensing include increasing end-user and industrial applications, rising security concerns towards security & surveillance and increasing macroeconomic government interventions. On the other hand, there is a continuous reduction in prices of temperature sensors due to the introduction of more competitive technologies and higher associated costs that act as restraints for market development.

The North American temperature sensor market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into fibre-optic temperature sensors, bimetallic temperature sensors, integrated circuit temperature sensors, infrared temperature sensors, thermistors, resistance temperature detectors (RTD), silicon-based temperature sensors and thermocouples. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into transportation, healthcare, aerospace & defence, petrochemicals, energy & power generation and HVAC & refrigeration. On the basis of geography, North American market is divided into Canada, the United States and Mexico.

There is a need for continuous development in temperature sensing to enhance its usability in different verticals and segments. Remote temperature sensing, switch gear temperature monitoring, MRI temperature sensing, fibre-optic temperature sensing, microwave induction heating control, smart temperature sensing, distributed temperature sensing and geothermal sensing are some of the advancements in the temperature sensing market. Use of nanotechnology and microtechnology is also offering contactless accurate measurement at low cost. Silicon-based temperature sensors are used in coolants and are gaining popularity because they do not need any calibration and are inherently stable.

The key players in North America market are Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Sensata Technologies (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.) and Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.). The market in the US is more developed as compared to RoW (Rest of the World). The market in Mexico is in its development stage and need some more time to mature. Development of new technologies and up gradation of existing temperature sensing technologies in automobiles, equipment and machineries is showing continuous growth. The future temperature sensor market is characterized by advanced technology at an affordable cost.