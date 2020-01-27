Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market 2018-2025 – Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities and Exclusive Manufacturers: BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Solvay SA, Schlumberger, Halliburton

Oil Field Specialty Chemicals are synthetic concoctions which help to enhance the proficiency of oil recuperation. These claim to fame synthetic compounds have its outcome just when they are there in the oilfield procedure however after rejection their properties diminishes subsequently, must be included once in a while or always according to the condition over the oil generation.

The Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market is a multi-million market, and it incorporates a wide cluster of specialty chemicals that are utilized for an expansive scope of purposes. The real items offered inside this market incorporate modern and institutional cleaning synthetics, specialty advanced polymers, pesticides, and development synthetic concoctions among a few others. The fundamental reason for Oil Field Specialty Chemicals is to enhance the recuperation of oil from the oil-well. These synthetic substances are used amid different procedures that are engaged with oil recuperation from the oilfield, for example, penetrating, investigation, generation and upkeep. These business sectors is relied upon to observe huge development over coming years attributable to expanding application in boring liquid exercises, creation synthetic compounds and work over and consummation.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Co.

Solvay SA

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes, Inc.

AkzoNobel

Kemira OYJ

Clariant AG

Albemarle Corp

Ashland Incorporated

Chemtur

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, primarily split into

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Pour-Point Depressants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Surfactants

Natural Polymers

Synthetic Polymers

On the basis of the end users/applications

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Drilling

Other

By application, production chemicals section is projected to lead the specialty oilfield chemicals market. The manufacture of crude oil has amplified in the recent years in countries such as the US and Saudi Arabia. Thus, the continuous boost in the production of crude oil is predicted to increase the demand for specialty oilfield chemicals during period

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Oil Field Specialty Chemicals manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents –

Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Research Report 2018

1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals

1.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Biocides

1.2.3 Demulsifiers

1.2.5 Pour-Point Depressants

1.2.6 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.7 Surfactants

1.2.8 Natural Polymers

Synthetic Polymers

1.3 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Drilling

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

…

