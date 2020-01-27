Oilfield Communications Market Segment 2018 by Recent Developments, Market Scope and Outlook Forecast to 2023

Oilfield Communications market report covers all the necessary information’s that is currently on demand in the market and make some important proposals for new projects and provides a detailed insight for forecast year.

Oilfield Communications market report gives historical data on the market with respect to regions, leading countries, market share, size, drivers and challenges. And it helps to identify a growth segment for investment and develop strategies that will be beneficial for future development.

The Oilfield Communications market report explains the exchange approaches and important regulations that may influence the market globally. And gives detailed information of different segments like production, consumption, revenue, and growth rate of Oilfield Communications. Global Oilfield Communications market report also covers the detailed analysis of key manufacturers, size, share, shipment, gross profit, and trends. Which focuses on the geographical market share and revenue during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight:

Oilfield Communications market report includes the leading companies Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens AGÂ , Speedcast International LimitedÂ , ABB LtdÂ , Commscope, Inc.Â , Inmarsat PLCÂ , Tait CommunicationsÂ , Baker Hughes IncorporatedÂ , Alcatel-Lucent S.A.Â , Ceragon Networks Ltd, Rad Data Communications, Inc.Â , Rignet, Inc.Â , Hughes Network Systems LLCÂ , Airspan Networks, Inc.Â , Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Key Developments in the Oilfield Communications Market:

September 2017 – Recon got several contracts totaling approximately RMB 6.1 million, or approximately USD 0.9 million, to develop four Internet-of-things oil and gas production projects for three plants of PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company. Regional Perception: Oilfield Communications Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export based on the regional analysis. US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Drivers

– Growing Data Breaches and Cyber Security Threats

– Increasing Spending on Network security

– Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Services

