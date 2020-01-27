Oral Screening Systems Market Growth and Forecast 2017-2027

Oral Screening systems are the advanced device used to examine the oral cavity as well as the throat. The system is quite fast, non-invasive and very helpful in detecting the abnormalities in the oral region. They are usually used for detecting the oral cancers. They are available in form of diagnostic kits which may be dye based or only light based. In case of dye based the patients are allowed to rinse the oral cavity with the help of a dye (for e.g. Toluidine) where the abnormal skin patches will retain the dye color patches which can be visually or with the help of light probe by the doctor. In case of the Light emitting device the device uses different wavelengths of light for the best possible visualization of the oral mucosal skin to detect abnormality which is not possible to detect by the naked eye. Some devices use violet light, blue light which makes the oral mucosa to fluoresce in specific patterns and the abnormal patterns indicate the oral cancer or dysplasia. It can also detect dysplasia. In dysplasia the normal cells look abnormal, the dysplasia may or may not be a cancer. Sometimes the oral screening systems are provided with an eye gear for the better visualization and clarity of the tissues.

The cancers of the neck and head region accounts for 5% of the tumors. Out of which the 50% of the tumors are of the oral mucosa. According American Cancer Society 45,780 people suffering from oral and pharynx were expected in 2015 and this number will outgrow each year. Oral and throat cancers are the 6th leading cause of mortality in the area of cancer related mortality. The oral cancers are detected in the later stages hence the oral screening systems will provide early detection of the tumor and therefore help to control the morbidity and the mortality rate of the patients.

Oral Screen Systems Market: Drivers and Restrains

The Oral Screening systems play an important and early detection of the oral and pharynx tumors. According to a research article by Journal of Clinical Oncology the incidents of the oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancer increased in countries like United States, Australia, Japan, Estonia, India etc. The increasing population of the oral population will help to thrive the Oral Screen Systems market.

The oral screening is abnormal the doctor goes for the diagnostic test for confirming the cancer and its type. But when the oral screening systems fail to detect the abnormality. The defective lights may therefore cause some confusion in the detection. Only the technical problems arising would cause the impediment of the growth of the Oral screen Systems market. As long as there is safety established for the device being used then there are no restraints for the market.

Oral Screen Systems: Segmentation

The global Oral Screening market has been classified on the basis of product type, end user

Based on product type, Oral Screen Systems market divided into following:

light emitting devices

Dyes

Other Chemicals

Based on technology used, the oral screening systems market divided into following:

Fluorescence

Chemiluminiscence

others

Based on end user, the veterinary procedure lights market divided into following:

Specialized Cancer Hospitals

Cancer diagnostic centers

General Hospitals

Others

Oral Screening Systems Market: Overview

The Oral Screening market is segmented according to the product type, mechanism used and based on end user. The light emitting devices, dyes and chemicals is segmented into product type. Light emitting devices are expected to grow as they are user friendly and very comfortable and provide great degree of accuracy as compared to other products. In case of other products patient needs to rinse their mouth with a particular dye or a chemical. On the basis of technology they can be divided into Fluorescence, Chemiluminiscence and others.

Oral Screening Systems Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global oral screening systems market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for substantial share followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. In India cancer of oral cavity is the third most common occurring cancer in India. Annually 10 lakh people in India die due the oral cavity cancer. There is prevalence of oral cavity and pharyngeal cancer due to unhygienic oral habits.

Oral Screening Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global Oral Screening Systems market are Addent Inc., Dentilight Inc., PeriRX, DentalEZ, LED Dental, Zila etc.