Passenger Boarding Bridge Market to Reach High CAGR 31.4% by 2025, According to Recent Study by QYResearch

In recent time, high growth in the new construction and renovation of airport is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.

During the past five years from 2010 to 2014, global passenger boarding bridge industry developed fast.

At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, CIMC (China), JBT Aerotech (US) and ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions (Germany) are the top three largest around the world and more than 85% of the total products are produced by these three companies in 2014.

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by US and EU. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also the largest exporter around the globe.

In the future, it is estimated that global passenger boarding bridge will continue rising with a stable growth rate and emerging countries will become the main driving forces. In addition, as the high profit of design, production and sales of passenger boarding bridges, more and more investors will enter into this industry due to the high profit of production and sales of passenger boarding bridges.

With the expanding production capacity and other uncertain factors, the manufacturers will face the high risk of price and gross margin decline in the next years.

The global Passenger Boarding Bridge market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Research Report: JBT Aerotech, ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions, Hyundai Rotem, MHI, FMT, ADELTE, CEL, ShinMaywa, CIMC, Vataple

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Segmentation by Types: Glass Walled, Steel Walled

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Segmentation by Applications: Small Aircraft, Medium Aircraft, Large Aircraft

