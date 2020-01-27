Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Market is Determined to Grow with immense rate By 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) offer the highest operating temperature range, the most comprehensive chemical compatibility and the lowest off-gassing and extractable levels of any rubber material. They are capable of service temperatures up to 327°C, and are resistant to more than 1,800 chemical substances. It is widely used in petroleum & chemical industry, aerospace industry, Chemical & Materials industry, etc. This report studies the FFKM polymer market.

Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) materials provide the best possible resistance to very high temperatures and extreme chemical environments, whilst maintaining their elastomeric sealing capabilities. Furthermore it does not compromise on key mechanical properties, such as compression set resistance, volume swell resistance and tensile properties. Compared with other fluororubber, it has unique characteristic. As to the FFKM downstream application, aerospace industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 38.76% of the consumption in 2016.

At present, the production of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) is distributed in USA, Europe, and Japan. USA is the largest production country of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market will take up about 58.83% in the global production in 2016.

The Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) production will reach about 51.94 MT in 2017 from 42.21 MT in 2012 at an average growth rate of more than 3.63%.

Only a few companies master the core technology of FFKM. DuPont, 3M, Solvay are the key suppliers in the global FFKM. Top three company production accounted for above 81.00% of the global market in 2016. DuPont pioneers the production of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) in 1975

The global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : DuPont, 3M, Solvay, Daikin, Asahi Glass

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Fluororubber 246, Fluororubber 26, Fluororubber 23

Key Segment by Application : Petroleum & Chemical Industry, Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Others

