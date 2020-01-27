PERSONALIZATION ENGINES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Personalization engines apply context about individual users and their circumstances to select, tailor and deliver messaging such as content, offers and other interactions through digital channels in support of three use cases — marketing, digital commerce and customer experience. These personalized interactions can increase conversion, marketing effectiveness and customer satisfaction, thereby improving business results.

Personalization engines are sold as stand-alone software or can be embedded in web content management, content marketing, multichannel marketing hubs and digital commerce platforms. This market focuses only on vendors who offer personalization engines as stand-alone solutions.

In 2018, the global Personalization Engines market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Personalization Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personalization Engines development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Acquia

Adobe

BloomReach

Boxever

Certona

Dynamic Yield

Emarsys

Episerver

Evergage

IBM

IgnitionOne

Monetate

Oracle

Qubit

Reflektion

RichRelevance

SAS

Strands

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing

Digital Commerce

Customer Experience

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Personalization Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Personalization Engines development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

