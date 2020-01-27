Pharmaceutical Logistics Market with Current Trends Analysis By 2025

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Logistics is a process combined with different processes like; acquiring, storing & transportation of resources. Logistics management includes various prospective studies like; identifying potential of suppliers & distributors also checking their accessibility & effectiveness. Pharmaceutical Logistics is medical logistics which involves; surgical & medical supplies, various products needed by doctors & nurses, medical equipment’s & devices, etc. as it is related to health & lives of patients. Pharmaceutical Logistics use in growing due to; increase in demand for healthcare products for home, increased fast track assistance, simple communication ways, rise in tie-ups & acquisition, decrease in the cost of packaging, etc.

Top key Players:

The leading players in the market are Continental Air Cargo, Agility and GENCO, Kerry Logistics, TNT Express, FedEx, Deutsche Post DHL, UTi Pharma, World Courier Management, CEVA, Marken, LifeConEx, DB Schenker, VersaCold, United Parcel Service of America Inc., Nordic Cold Storage, Air Canada Cargo, Sofrigam and Biotec Services International.

Market Classification:

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Type Of Logistics, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Integrated Logistics

Overland

Seafreight

Airfreight

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Procedure, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Handling Systems

Retrieval Systems

Picking

Storage

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

….

5. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Type Of Logistics

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue and Market Share by Type Of Logistics (2014-2018)

5.3.Integrated Logistics

5.4.Overland

5.5.Seafreight

5.6.Airfreight

6. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Procedure

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue and Market Share by Procedure (2014-2018)

6.3.Handling Systems

6.4.Retrieval Systems

6.5.Picking

6.6.Storage

7. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Region

8. Company Profiles

9. Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Forecast (2018-2025)

….

