Plastic Recycling Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025 With Top Most Players: Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated

The global Plastic Recycling market is valued at 25600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 41200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.

Plastic Recycling are the plastics that produced using post-buyer or post-industrial plastics rather than the virgin sap. The way toward reusing utilized plastic from consumable items is a proficient way to reprocess the material into valuable items. Various items make incredible wellsprings of recyclable material, including: soft drink bottles, plastic bundling, sheets and pellets. Reused plastic is utilized to make various kinds of items. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.

Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Textile fiber / clothing is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 30.81% in 2017, since nearly 80% of RPET is used to produce fiber.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/1056874

The market of Plastic Recycling is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively. Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2017.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Viridor

Centriforce

Visy

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Intco

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

On the basis of product, primarily split into

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile Fiber / Clothing

Landscaping/Street Furniture

Other Uses

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Rising awareness about the pollution caused by plastics and the energy saving benefits in the manufacturing of recycled plastics over virgin plastics are the major growth drivers of the global market for plastic recycling. The development can be fundamentally ascribed to the expanding mindfulness in regards to the ecological effect of plastics and various government directions to energize the utilization of plastic reusing. Likewise, there has been a significant increment in the utilization of reused plastic crosswise over different end use enterprises which are relied upon to fuel the market request.

Check Discount @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/check-discount/1056874

The worldwide populace proceeds with its exponential ascent and monetary and mechanical exercises flourish at a much quicker rate. This has made the issue of reusing plastic waste, which represents an extensive part of complete waste created on regular premise from a few sources, is winding up progressively serious. In this way constant research exercises are being embraced over the globe with a point of finding a successful technique for reusing plastic waste or picking up something helpful from the procedure.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents –

Global Plastic Recycling Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Plastic Recycling

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Plastic Recycling

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Plastic Recycling

4 Global Plastic Recycling Overall Market Overview

5 Plastic Recycling Regional Market Analysis

6 Global 2013-2018E Plastic Recycling Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Global 2013-2018E Plastic Recycling Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Plastic Recycling

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Plastic Recycling Market

10 Plastic Recycling Marketing Type Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Plastic Recycling

12 Conclusion of the Global Plastic Recycling Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Do Enquiry Here @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/send-an-enquiry/1056874

About Us:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- [email protected]

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com