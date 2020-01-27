Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2019 to 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Platinum on carbon, often referred to as Pt/C, is a form of platinum used as a catalyst. The metal is supported on activated carbon in order to maximize its surface area and activity. Palladium on carbon, often referred to as Pd/C, is a form of palladium used as a catalyst. The metal is supported on activated carbon in order to maximize its surface area and activity.

Platinum and palladium carbon catalyst are important catalyst used in petrochemical industry. Major raw materials of those catalysts are platinum and palladium. Globally, platinum and palladium are mainly distributed in South Africa and Russia. Also it seems that raw material price have a great influence on platinum and palladium carbon catalyst price.

Manufacture process of platinum and palladium carbon catalyst is mature and there are many suppliers all over the world. Johnson Matthey, Evonik, Basf, Clariant, Vineeth Chemicals, Shanghai Petrochemical Catalyst, KaiDa Technology, Suzhou Jinxingda and Chenzhou GaoXin Platinum Industry are global major suppliers. Among them, Johnson Matthey is global leader in this industry, with a production of 18.6 MT in 2016.

Global major production regions are distributed in Europe, USA, India and China. In 2016, Europe produced 43.6 MT, with a production share of 37.52%. USA platinum and palladium carbon catalyst production also increased from 20 MT in 2012 to 23.2 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.78%.

During past five years, global platinum and palladium carbon catalyst demand increased from 94.4 MT in 2012 to 116.2 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.33%. Platinum and palladium carbon catalyst is mainly used in petrochemical. Global petrochemical consumed platinum and palladium carbon catalyst increased from 46.3 MT in 2012 to 55.1 MT in 2016.

In the future, we predict that global consumption will continue to increase. By 2023, global consumption will be 162.8 MT.

The global Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst market is valued at 400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

Access PDF Version of this Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/949326/global-platinum-and-palladium-carbon-catalyst-competitive-market

This report focuses on Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Johnson Matthey, Evonik, Basf, Clariant, Vineeth Chemicals, Shanghai Petrochemical Catalyst, KaiDa Technology, Suzhou Jinxingda, Chenzhou GaoXin Platinum Industry

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Platinum Carbon Catalyst, Palladium Carbon Catalyst

Key Segment by Application : Petrochemical, Pharma, Fine Chemical

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights at: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/9680ee1276c6f5d5b666256ed1abae11,0,1,Global%20Platinum%20and%20Palladium%20Carbon%20Catalyst%20Competitive%20Market%20Share%20&%20Forecast%202019

About Us:

QY Research always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QY Research consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QY Research has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com