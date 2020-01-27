Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Is Grow At a CAGR of 1.0% During 2019-2025 – QYResearch

Gas Separation Membranes is an interphase between two adjacent phases acting as a selective barrier, regulating the transport of gases among gas mixtures. Gas Separation Membranes are mainly classified into the following types: Hollow Fiber, Spiral wound, and others. Hollow Fiber is the most widely used type which takes up about 86.89 % of the total in 2016 in Global. The Gas Separation Membranes average price in global is in the decline trend, from 1152 $/unit in 2012 to 1019 $/unit in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future.

The Gas Separation Membranes sales will reach about 432 K Units in 2016 from 376 K Units in 2012 in global, with the CAGR of 3.51%. USA is the largest consumption countries of Gas Separation Membranes in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years, the market share of the USA is about 37% in 2016, followed by Europe (33%), China (14%) and Japan (9%). USA, Germany, France, Japan and China are now the key producers in the world, while USA is the largest with the share more than 50%.

There are some producer manufacturing Gas Separation Membranes in China, such as Tianbang, SSS, etc. and some abroad companies, e.g. IGS, have plants in China, too. Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Schlumberger, IGS, Honeywell, and MTR are the key suppliers in global market. Top 3 took up about 64% of the global production in 2016. Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers all around the world.

The global Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) market is valued at 22 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 23 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymeric Membrane for Separation (Gas Separation Membranes; Polymer Gas Separation Membrane) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Products

Air Liquide

UBE

Grasys

Evonik

Schlumberger

IGS

Honeywell

MTR

Borsig

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hollow Fiber

Spiral Wound

Segment by Application

Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

H2 Recovery

Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

