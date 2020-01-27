Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 1.39 billion Forecast By 2026

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Industry 2019

Description:-

global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2026.

Polyvinyl alcohol is a biodegradable polymer with distinct properties depending upon the degree of polymerization and hydrolysis. This polymer holds a significant market on account of its large number of end-use applications such as pigment binder in paper, sizing agents in textiles, adhesives, polymerization aids, and others. One another crucial application for the product includes its conversion to polyvinyl butyral, which is used in further in architectural and automotive applications.

Biodegradability is the most significant parameter that has driven the demand for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) globally. Due to this factor, the product is most prefered for biodegradable packaging and green construction products. Rising awareness and increased consumer preference for healthy food packaging has substantially led the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market across many parts of the world. PVA can biologically degrade in microbial environment and has high resistace to moisture, thus impacting the demand for improved eco-friendly PVA.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695807-polyvinyl-alcohol-pva-market-by-grade-fully-hydrolyzed

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The supportive regulatory policies and principles for proper waste disposal with no harmful environmental impact has backed up the growth for the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market. Regulatory bodies suach as European Chemical Agency (ECHA) and National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) have evidently defined the concentration levels of PVA in the environment for non-toxicity.

Polymerization aids and textile industry are two are most important end-uses for the polyvinyl alcohol followed by green construction materials. Also, the manufacturig technology has been enhanced from the standpoint of quality, scale of production, environment, and safety. PVA is produced from vinyl acetate monomer, which has over-supplied market with diversification in production of different vinyl-based polymers, differing with regions of the world.

Asia Pacific is the largest polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market with China as the largest producing country globally. The country is expected to witness decent growth in for PVA in the next five years due to steadily growing fiber market, however, the growth will be slower as compared to the last five years. United States is another mature polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market on account of large production polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resin, which is manufactured from PVA.

Western Europe also comprises of significant market for PVA mainly due to higher demand for PVB resin. Some of the new applications for PVA in this region include biodegradable thermoplastic polymers and ceramic binders, where the traditional applications are anticipated to recover and increase.

The global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market comprises of large number of companies. Some of the key market players include Eastman Chemical Company, Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Sinopec Sichuan Vinolyn, Dow Dupont, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich, and Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695807-polyvinyl-alcohol-pva-market-by-grade-fully-hydrolyzed

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation PVA Market Insights

3.1. PVA– Industry snapshot

3.2. PVA -Regulatory scenario analysis

3.3. PVA market dynamics

3.3.1. PVA– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. PVA Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. PVA Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. PVA Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. PVA market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. PVA market Value Chain analysis

3.7. PVA Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis PVA Market Size and Forecast by Grade Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Fully Hydrolyzed

4.3. Partially Hydrolyzed

4.4. Sub-Partially Hydrolyzed PVA Market Size and Forecast by Application Type, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Packaging

5.3. Textiles

5.4. Paper

5.5. Polymerization Aids

5.6. Others PVA Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa Company Profiles

7.1. Eastman Chemical Company

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co.

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Sinopec Sichuan Vinolyn

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Dow Dupont

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Kuraray Co. Ltd

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695807

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.