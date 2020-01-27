Power System Analysis Software Market Latest Trends, Rising Demand and Applications 2019

Power system analysis software facilitates utility companies to minimize loss of energy during electricity generation and electricity distribution, thereby optimizing operational efficiency. Due to incessant energy consumption along with challenges in energy production, utility providers are increasingly shifting towards power system analysis software to analyze data collected from smart power systems.

The increasing investment in smart power technologies is the primary factor boosting the global power system analysis software market. Apart from this, advancements in Big Data analytics and Internet of Things is also a major factor boosting the demand for power system analysis software. Furthermore, energy conservancy property of the software is gathering the attention of governments across the world for long-term energy security, which is another factor fuelling the market’s growth.

The Global Power System Analysis Software market stood at US$3,959.7 mn in 2016 and is expected to be worth US$11,585.7 mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Top Leading Companies are: ABB,Siemens,General Electric,Schneider Electric,Eaton,Etap Operation Technology,Atos SE,Artelys SA,PSI AG,Operation Simulation Associates,Unicorn Systems,Energy Exemplar,Electricity Coordinating,PowerWorld Corporation,Open Systems International,Nexant,Electrocon International,Poyry,DIgSILENT GmbH,Neplan AG

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Region-wise, North America is the leading contributor to the power system analysis software market. The region held almost 33.0% of the revenue in the global market in 2015. This is mainly due to massive investments in smart grid systems. Furthermore, ongoing efforts in Canada to upgrade its electricity infrastructure with the objective to minimize energy loss during production and transmission is expected to have a positive impact on the power system analysis software market in the coming years.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Power System Analysis Software Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Power System Analysis Software Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Power System Analysis Software Market.

Power System Analysis Software Market, by Types:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Power System Analysis Software Market, by Applications:

Distribution Station

Transmission Station

Other

