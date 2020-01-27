Prosperity of Industrialization to Drive Utility Analytics and Energy Analytics Market During 2014-2020

To take an advantage of new opportunities, utility and energy companies are transforming their systems into smarter energy systems which will feature a two way flow of information and energy. But there is increasing pressure on the companies to deliver consistent and cost effective sources of energy at the same time keeping environmental concerns in mind.

The market for utility analytics and energy analytics can by segmented by different solutions and technologies available, by various applications which includes meter operation, load forecasting, demand response, revenue protection and distribution planning. The market can also be categorized based on type of deployment which includes cloud, hybrid and on premises.

The market is growing on the back of the factors such as rising demand for energy, need for the greener environment and rising demand from the consumer to know their energy consumption pattern. The market is estimated to grow at a double digit growth rate in the years to come. North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue generation, followed by Europe.

Companies to take an advantage in the market must insights into performance and usage across the network to take extra effective decisions. Some of the major participants of the market are Oracle, Siemens, IBM, ABB and Schneider, with their strong portfolios in energy analytics. Apart from these many others players are entering the market offering energy analytics solution which shows the huge potential of the market at present as well as in future also.

