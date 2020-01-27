Rainscreen Cladding Market Competitive Landscape and Is Expected To Display High Growth In Forthcoming Period, 2019-2025

This report studies the Rainscreen Cladding market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. A rainscreen is an exterior wall detail where the siding (wall cladding) stands off from the moisture-resistant surface of an air barrier applied to the sheathing (sheeting) to create a capillary break and to allow drainage and evaporation.

The rain screen is the siding itself but the term rainscreen implies a system of building. Ideally the rain screen prevents the wall air/moisture barrier on sheathing from getting wet. The United States Rainscreen Cladding market is driven by strong growth in new build and major refurbishment activity in key sectors, such as housebuilding, offices, schools & higher education, hotels & leisure, transport buildings, waste treatment facilities and online retail warehousing. Multiple federal policies and regulations in favor of energy-efficient residential buildings and commercial spaces is estimated to significantly increase product demand in the foreseeable future

The leading enterprises in the United States market are mostly European manufacturers and local manufactures, and the top 13 manufacturers are Cladding Corp, Trespa North America, Centria International, Tata Steel(Kalzip), Kaicer(Lakesmere), Kingspan Insulation, Ash & Lacy Building, Celotex, CGL Facades, Proteus, Rockwool International, Carea and Booth Muirie. These Top companies currently account for more than 29.16% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

Composite material was the leading raw material used for manufacturing rainscreen cladding and accounted for over 25.09% of the total market volume in 2017. Properties such as higher strength, durability and flexibility are expected to drive composite panel demand. Fiber cement panels are expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.95% from 2017 to 2023. With regards to application sectors, offices took the majority of market volume in 2017, accounting for 30.02%, and the refurbishment of office structures is thought to increase in the coming years. The residential sector is predicted to see the biggest growth between now and 2023.

The global Rainscreen Cladding market was xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Rainscreen Cladding in these regions, from 2013 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Cladding Corp

Trespa North America

Centria International

Tata Steel(Kalzip)

Kaicer(Lakesmere)

Kingspan Insulation PLC

Celotex Ltd.

CGL Facades Co.

Proteus

Carea Ltd.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fiber Cement

Composite Material

Metal

High Pressure Laminates

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Offices

Institutional

