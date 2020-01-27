The Rapid Microbiology Testing Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Rapid microbiology tests, otherwise called alternative microbiological methods, are technologies that enable users to get microbiology test results quicker in comparison with the customary culture-plate techniques.

The Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is segmented as follows-

By Technology:

Mass Spectrometry based Methods

Growth-based detection technologies

Immunology based Methods

Nucleic acid based amplification tests

Flow Cytometry based Methods

Biochemical Tests

By End User:

In-process testing

Bioburden assessment

Environmental monitoring

Raw material testing

Microbial limit testing

Process water testing

Sterility testing

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are Danaher Corporation, Charles River Laboratories, Merck Group, OraSure Technologies, Sysmex Corporation, Bruker, Alere Inc, Siemens Healthineers, Vivione Biosciences LLC, Becton Dickinson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Neogen, Quidel Corporation, Don Whitley Scientific Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories and Gen-Probe.

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Rapid microbiology testing gives the quantitative, qualitative, and recognizable outcomes. In the following couple of years the interest for rapid microbiology tests in pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to increment essentially in the developing economies, for example, China and India. The type of technology considered for studying the general rapid microbiology tests in pharmaceutical industry are into immunology based techniques, nucleic acid amplification tests, flow cytometry based methods, mass spectrometry based strategies, and development based recognition advancements and biochemical tests.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

…

5.Rapid Microbiology Testing Market, By Technology

6.Rapid Microbiology Testing Market, By End User

7.Rapid Microbiology Testing Market, By Region

8.Company Profiles

9.Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10. Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Forecast (2018-2025)

…

