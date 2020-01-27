Research Report on Cashmere Clothing Market Outlines Growth Opportunities & Industry Status

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-31-2019] – Cashmere clothing is made from cashmere and cashmere yarn, including various sweaters, coats, trousers and other garments.

China is the world’s largest supplier of raw materials, accounting for about 70% of cashmere in the world, while Italy is China’s largest export destination, in April 2017; Italy imported 98 tons of cashmere from China, Account 78% of the month’s exports.

China is also the largest consumption market, due to the rapid growth of the national economy as well as people’s gradual improvement of life quality. Many famous brands have targeted in the region, like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli. Although China is the largest cashmere garment manufacturer in the world, its own brand market share is very low. Most of them exist as OEM. This has led to the local enterprises in China at the bottom of the interests of the value chain for a long time.

United States also players an important role in the global cashmere clothing industry. In 2016, the country consumed about 3.5 million units, holding more than 19% share globally.

Asia region is the major manufacturing bases due to the low labor cost and material cost. Most famous brands have their plants or cooperative manufacturers in the region. In addition, when considering the whole industry market value, the fashion luxury cashmere clothing market is relatively concentrated, the top 20 manufacturers account for more than 50% share.

The global Cashmere Clothing market is valued at 2580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cashmere Clothing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cashmere Clothing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Cashmere Clothing Market Research Report: Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Malo, Alyki, Pringle of Scotland, SofiaCashmere, Autumn Cashmere, TSE, Ballantyne, Birdie Cashmere, Maiyet, Gobi, GOYO, Cashmere Holding, Erdos Group, Hengyuanxiang, Kingdeer, Snow Lotus, Zhenbei Cashmere

Cashmere Clothing Market Segmentation by Types: Sweater, Coats, Dresses

Cashmere Clothing Market Segmentation by Applications: Children, Women, Men

