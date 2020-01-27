Shaft Drive Bike Market – Growth Opportunities and Scenario, 2019-2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-31-2019] – A shaft-driven bicycle is a bicycle that uses a drive shaft instead of a chain to transmit power from the pedals to the wheel. Shaft drives were introduced over a century ago, but were mostly supplanted by chain-driven bicycles due to the gear ranges possible with sprockets and derailleurs. Recently, due to advancements in internal gear technology, a small number of modern shaft-driven bicycles have been introduced.

The main reason is that in 2016 and the first half of 2017, the first generation shared bicycles were in market by Mobike, and the first generation shared bicycles was Shaft Drive Bike, but in the second half of the year 2017, the first generation shared a bicycle quit the market, so the data fluctuating a little bit obviously.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Shaft Drive Bike market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Shaft Drive Bike in 2016.

In the industry, Mobike profits most in 2016 and recent years, while TDJDC and Dynamic Bicycles ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 94.83%, 3.93% and 0.36% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Shaft Drive Bike, including Mountain Bike, Road Bike, Commuter Bike and Touring Bike. And Commuter Bike is the main type for Shaft Drive Bike, and the Commuter Bike reached a sales volume of approximately 500.84 K Unit in 2016, with 95.32% of global sales volume.

Shaft Drive Bike technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global Shaft Drive Bike market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shaft Drive Bike volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shaft Drive Bike market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Shaft Drive Bike Market Research Report: Mobike, TDJDC, Dynamic Bicycles, Brikbikes, Beixo, Maruishi Cycle Ltd., E-Cruiser Bikes

Segmentation by Types: Mountain Bike, Road Bike, Commuter Bike, Touring Bike, Others

Segmentation by Applications: Personal, Sharing Service

