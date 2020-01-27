Snus Market Segment 2018 by Recent Developments, Market Scope and Outlook Forecast to 2023

The Snus Market report evaluates main market features, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, import, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, demand, gross margin, and much more. Also, it provides a detailed evaluation of vital market dynamics and most recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Key questions answered by this Snus report include:

Regional Analysis:

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Rest of Africa..

Competitor Analysis:

Altria Group, Inc., Arnold AndrÃ© GmbH & Co. KG, British American Tobacco plc , Gajane AB, GN Tobacco Sweden AB, Gotlands Snus AB, Imperial Brands PLC, JT International AG, MAHAK Group, Reynolds American Inc.Swedish Match AB, V2 Tobacco A/S.

Snus Market Dynamics

Drivers



Restraints



Jan 2017 – Imperial Brands, in partnership with China National Tobacco (CNTC), established a joint venture, Global Horizon Ventures Limited (GHVL), based in Hong Kong. The transaction enhances the group long-term earnings potential and competitive position in the growing smokeless tobacco market

Mar 2018 – Swedish Match acquires House of Oliver Twist A/S, a privately held Danish smokeless tobacco company. The company develops, produces and sells chewing tobacco bits made of processed tobacco strands under the brand Oliver Twist. The main markets of the company are in Scandinavia and certain other European countries.

Competitive Landscape of Snus Market

