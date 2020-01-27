Spear Phishing market Analysis By Top Players like Votiro, Trend Micro, Symantec, Sophos Ltd., RSA Security, proofpoint, PhishMe, Inc., PhishLabs, Mimecast, Microsoft, IRONSCALES, Intel Corporation, GreatHorn, Forcepoint, Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., Barracuda, BAE Systems

The “Global Spear Phishing Market” Report offers an inclusive and decision-making overview, including definitions, classifications and its applications. The Global Spear Phishing Market is anticipated to reflect a positive Growth Trends in forthcoming years. The essential driving forces behind the growth and popularity of Global Spear Phishing Market are analyzed detailed in this report.

On the Internet, small numbers become big quickly, which is how phishing turns into pharming. There may be fewer pharming episodes, but the amount of data they can rake in is enormous. A phishing scheme may snare, say, the ATM numbers and passwords kept on file in a supermarket. A pharming attack, by contrast, might target an international retail chain or online distributor and collect a massive amount of personal data.

Global Spear Phishing Market By Geography; Component (Solution, Services); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)); Deployment Type (On-premises , Cloud) Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Critical Infrastructure) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Spear Phishing Market accounted for USD 795.53 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis :

The report for global spear phishing market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations

Increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks

Growth of cloud email security solution

Concerns of organizations regarding outsourcing of security services

Lack of awareness about current threats and cyber-attacks

Market Segmentation:

The global spear phishing market is segmented on the basis of component into solution, services. The services segment is further segmented into professional services, and managed services.

On the basis of organization size:-

On the basis of deployment:-

On the basis of vertical:-

On the basis of geography:-

