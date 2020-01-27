Sports Medicine Market presents strong revenue visibility

Sports Medicine Market 2019 Latest Updates:

The Sports Medicine Market is dominated by a few large players such as Arthrex, Inc, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Mitek Inc, and Stryker Corporation, who have consolidated the market controlling a share of more than 70% in 2016. These players consistently introduce innovative and technologically advanced products in the market to ensure a competitive advantage over the other players.

Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Body support and Recovery Products

Thermal Therapy Products

Tropical Pain Relief Products

Braces and Support

Performance Monitoring Devices

Reconstruction and Repair

Bone Reconstruction Devices

Surgical Equipment

Soft Tissue Repair

Accessories

Wraps

Tapes

Bandages

Others

By Application:

Ankle and Foot Injuries

Knee Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Other Injuries

The Sports Medicine Market is expected to be around $13 billion by 2025.The market for sports medicine is experiencing an exponential growth due to governments’initiatives to encourage sports medicine and aggressive expansion by international players in emerging countries.

Top Key Players:

Major players operating in this industry are Medstar Sports Medicine, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Otto Bock Healthcare, and DJO Global.

Regional Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

In the U.S. alone, each year about 30 million children and teenagers take part in some form of organized sport, where more than 3.5 million sports injuries are reported. Almost one-third of the injuries reported in children are sports related injuries. Around 21% of traumatic injuries related to the brain are due to sports and recreational activities.Also, there is growing awareness related to fitness in all age groups. These factors are set to contribute to the growth of sports medicines industry. Latest technological advancements in tissue engineering and gene therapy designer drugs are further fuelling the market growth.

The major expansion opportunities for the players in this market lie in the developing countries where sports and related activities are witnessing more growth and acceptance on a professionallevel. Knee injuries segment is the growing market as it brings in more innovative products to meet growing needs of knee injuries.

