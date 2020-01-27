Stressing on R&D Efforts to Amplify Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Growth by 2015 – 2025

The increasing demand for automobile is expected to result in increased market revenues for the global automotive fuel delivery system market. The fuel delivery system is a key component in an automobile as it delivers the fuel from tank to the combustion chamber in the cylinder head. The automobile fuel delivery system includes all the components such as storage tank, Engine Control Unit (ECU), pressure regulators, fuel pumps, fuel injectors, and throttle position sensor.

The global automotive fuel delivery system market is directly linked with the automobile demand, as increasing demand for automobiles drives the sales of automotive fuel delivery system. Although, fuel delivery system is used in all types of vehicles irrespective of the type of fuel used such as petrol or Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), yet slight modification in the fuel delivery systems are done as per the fuel used.

Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market: Segmentation

The global automobile fuel delivery system market has been segmented into components of fuel delivery system such as storage tank, Engine Control Unit (ECU), pressure regulators, fuel pumps, fuel injectors, and throttle position sensor.

In terms of geography, the global automotive fuel delivery system market has been segmented into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The Asia-Pacific and Japan region accounts for the largest share in the global automotive fuel delivery system market due to increased demand for automobiles. North America and Western Europe can be considered as mature market and expected to grow at a sluggish growth rate in coming years.

The global automotive fuel delivery system market has also been segmented as per the fuels used such as gasoline, diesel, CNG/LPG, and LNG, wherein the demand for automotive fuel delivery system in LPG/CNG vehicles is expected to grow significantly.

Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market: Drivers & Constraints

The global automotive fuel delivery system market is expected to grow on account of increasing sales of automobiles across various segments such as two wheelers, passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The growing demand for alternative fuels such as CNG & LNG is also expected to drive the demand in global automotive fuel delivery system market.

Furthermore, the global automotive fuel delivery system market is expected to witness robust growth due to increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in coming years, especially in emerging economies such as India and China. Additionally, the increasing penetration of natural gas vehicles among many countries is also expected to positively impact the global automotive fuel delivery system market in coming years. Alternative fuels such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is being used in a few countries, wherein modifications in the fuel delivery system are required, hence with increasing penetration of LNG vehicles in coming decade, the automotive fuel delivery system market is also expected to grow significantly.

A major constraint in the automobile fuel delivery system market can be attributed as the increasing penetration of electric vehicle, wherein no such fuel delivery system is utilized.

Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market: Key Players

The global automotive fuel delivery system market witnesses key players such as Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Delphi Automotive Plc.