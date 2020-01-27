Stretch Ceilings Market Size is expected to reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Stretch ceiling is a suspended ceiling system consisting of two basic components – a perimeter track and lightweight fabric membrane which stretches and clips into the track. Stretch ceilings allow the incorporation of all types of light fixtures, grilles and fixing points by the use of a proprietary background support.

The global average price of stretch ceilings is in the decreasing trend, from 7.37 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 6.51 USD/Sqm in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of stretch ceilings includes PVC ceilings, PVDF ceilings and other types, and the proportion of PVC ceilings in 2016 is about 82%.

Stretch ceilings are widely used in indoor and outdoor. The most proportion of stretch ceilings is indoor, and the consumption proportion is about 54%.

Access PDF Version of this Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/949307/global-stretch-ceilings-market

Europe region is the largest supplier of stretch ceilings, with a production market share nearly 37% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of stretch ceilings, enjoying production market share nearly 30% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Stretch Ceilings market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stretch Ceilings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stretch Ceilings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This report focuses on Stretch Ceilings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stretch Ceilings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Normalu, Serge Ferrari, Pongs, Mehler, VERSEIDAG, Hiraoka, CLIPSO, ACS Production, Saros

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : PVC Ceilings, PTFE Ceilings

Key Segment by Application : Indoor, Outdoor

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights at: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/feeea3c2691b504b5656fd2d63e01b32,0,1,Global%20Stretch%20Ceilings%20Market%20Development%20and%20Forecast%20Report%202019

About Us:

QY Research always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QY Research consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QY Research has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com