Substance Abuse Treatment Market to make Great Impact in near Future by 2024

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Overview

Substance abuse is a serious, recurring problem that can be treated by a combination of medications and behavioral interventions including individual and group counselling. It may be caused by the consumption of illicit drugs and banned substances, or indiscriminate consumption of substances such as inhalants, alcohol, and solvents to the extent that they have a negative effect on the health of individuals. Poor social skills lead to the development of social anxiety disorders and destructive thought patterns, mostly during adolescence, leading to serious repercussions, sometimes even death.

Early recognition of substance abuse symptoms has led to the constant evolution of the market for substance abuse treatment. Various treatments and services have been developed involving physicians and healthcare professionals to help individuals come out of their situation and regain control of their lives. Numerous empirical studies are also being conducted to demonstrate the efficacy of various therapies. Since patients of substance abuse are prone to relapse, the treatments usually span over a long period. Available effective treatment modalities take into account the underlying social and cultural factors and are usually specific to the medical problem(s) the individual is suffering from.

The report offers comprehensive insights into current trends, prominent treatment modalities, supporting legislations, key market dynamics, promising therapies, and strategic dynamics. The factors leading to the emergence of substance abuse treatment centers in various regions are highlighted and the measures taken by various governmental bodies are evaluated in the study.

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The substance abuse treatments market is majorly driven by increasing awareness of substance abuse, coupled with various drug awareness and prevention programs, and the success of several research-based treatment modalities. The increasing popularity of medications that help avoid relapse and control drug cravings, thereby easing withdrawal symptoms, is propelling the market. Furthermore, the advent of medications that enable long-term detoxification and the increasing efficacy of behavioral therapies on affected individuals are factors expected to stimulate the demand for substance abuse treatments. In addition, a surge in supporting legislations in countries in developed and developing regions is expected to fuel the market.

The reluctance of individuals in accessing treatment modalities and the discontinuation of behavioral therapies leading to relapse are crucial factors hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in investment by various non-profit organizations and governmental bodies has led to the construction of numerous substance abuse treatment facilities, creating promising opportunities for market players. Furthermore, an increasing number of substance abuse treatment centers are entering into agreements with existing private recovery facilities, which helps expand treatment access to a large number of people.

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

The increasing prevalence of substance abuse in developed regions such as North America and Europe has spurred the demand for therapeutics and behavioral therapies for treating substance abuse. The declining annual cost of the treatment, favorable insurance policies and legislations to counter drug abuse, and increasing initiatives by government and private players to open more substance abuse centers are key factors positively influencing the market growth in these regions.

Meanwhile, the increasing cases of drug abuse in the developing nations of Asia Pacific and rise in awareness programs are expected to stimulate the demand for treatment modalities in the region.

Companies mentioned in the report

Leading market players are actively focusing on substance abuse programs, especially for outpatients, to offer targeted treatments in order to gain a competitive edge over others. Several players are also partnering with substance abuse treatment facilities to expand their market presence. Major companies operating in this market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alkermes plc, Pfizer, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.