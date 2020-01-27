Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Overview by 2025: QY Research

[Los Angeles,CA- United State]–(satprnews)–1/31/2019:QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Surgical Blades & Scalpels market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

The classification of surgical blades & scalpels includes blade and handle. And the proportion of blade in 2017 is about 85%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Surgical Blades & Scalpels market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

Surgical Scalpel is widely used in hospital, clinic and others. The most proportion of surgical scalpel is in hospital, and the proportion of surgical scalpel used in hospital in 2017 is about is 82%.

China is the largest supplier of surgical scalpel, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of surgical scalpel, enjoying production market share nearly 31% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is intense. Hill-Rom, Swann-Morton, Huaiyin Medical are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report focuses on Surgical Blades & Scalpels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surgical Blades & Scalpels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Key Segment by Regions : Hill-Rom, Swann-Morton, Huaiyin Medical, KAI Group, Feather, SteriLance, Mani, Surgical Specialties, Shinva, Hu-Friedy, Ailee, Shanghai Surgical, Geister.

Key Segment by Type : Blade, Handle.

Key Segment by Application : Hospital, Clinic, Other.

