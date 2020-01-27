Surgical Robots market is valued at 1190 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4270 million US$ by the end of 2025: Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Restoration Robotics

The global Surgical Robots market is valued at 1190 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2018-2025.

Surgical robots are utilized in robot-helped medical procedures or automated medical procedure. Mechanical medical procedure permits social insurance masters in complex surgeries with more control, adaptability, and additional exactness than customary techniques. The robot-helped medical procedures are regularly identified with negligibly intrusive techniques, which are performed with little entry points. The careful robots upgrade exactness and permit performing of intricate and fragile tasks that probably won’t be performed through conventional strategies. Surgical robots are PC controlled, self-fueled gadgets that are modified to aid the situating and control of careful instruments.

Surgical robot can be controlled through computer program to assist surgery. A surgical robot t allows surgeons greater access to areas under operation using more precise and less invasive methods.

The average price of Surgical Robots is in the decrease trend, from 1280K USD/Unit in 2012 to 1250 K USD/Unit in 2016.

The classification of Surgical Robots includes Laparoscopy, Orthopedics, and others, and the proportion of Laparoscopy in 2016 is about 70% and the proportion of Orthopedics is about 20% in increase trend.

Surgical Robots is widely used in Open Surgery, Minimal Invasive field. The most proportion of Surgical Robots is in Minimal Invasive and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 72%.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Restoration Robotics

Medtech S.A

Mazor Robotics

THINK Surgical

Medrobotics

TransEnterix

On the basis of product, primarily split into

Laparoscopy

Orthopedics

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications

Open Surgery

Minimal Invasive

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is intense. Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Restoration Robotics, Medtech S.A, Mazor Robotics are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

