Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Is Grow At a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025 – QYResearch

A pool’s filter system does the work to keeping the water clean, but it takes chemistry to do the fine-tuning. It’s important to carefully manipulate the chemical balance in pools for several reasons. One reason is that pathogens, such as bacteria, thrive in water. A pool filled with untreated water would be a perfect place for disease-carrying microorganisms to move from one person to another. Also, water with the wrong chemical balance can damage the various parts of the pool. In addition, improperly balanced water can irritate the skin and eyes. Improperly balanced water can also get very cloudy.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals have many different types, such as beaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, liquid chlorine, trichloroisocyanuric acid and other specialty product etc. Those materials are mainly used to ensure the health and safety of swimming pool. During them, sodium hypochlorite is the most wildly used material, with a consumption amount of 313.5 K MT in 2017. Trichloroisocyanuric acid is the second largest consumption material. Swimming pool treatment chemicals are used in residential pool and commercial pool. In United States, there are 10.4 million residential and 309000 public swimming pools according to Association of Pool & Spa Professionals.

So, Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals are generally used in residential pool in USA. According to our research, in 2017, amount of swimming pool treatment chemicals used in residential pool is about 573.7 K MT, took a consumption share of 79.01%. Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Solvay Chem, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Olin Chlor Alkali, Arkema, AGC, Surpass Chem, Ineos, Occidental, Sumitomo Chem, FMC, ICL Industrial Products and Jiheng Chemical etc.

In this report, we mainly research 30 manufacturers. During them, Solvay Chem is a leading supplier in this industry. In 2017, Lonza sales 55.3 K MT swimming pool treatment chemicals, accounting for 7.62% of global total sales. Swimming pool treatment chemicals are consumed all over the world. During all regions, North America, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 435.8 K MT in 2017. Followed by Europe, consumed 135.2 K MT in 2017. Global regional consumption amount is related to swimming pool amount.

During past five years, with the recovery of economic, global swimming pool treatment chemicals consumption increased from 668.3 K MT in 2013 to 726.1 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.10%. By 2025, it will be 847.9 K MT. The global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market is valued at 1060 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lonza

Olin

Solvay Chem

FMC

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Arkema

Nippon Soda

Nankai Chemical

Axiall

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sodium Hypochlorite

Trichlor

Cal Hypo

Dichlor

Segment by Application

Residential Pool

Commercial Pool

