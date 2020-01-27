Tallow Fatty Acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Fats and oils are a combination of two different types of fatty acids- saturated and unsaturated; the latter include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Both of these belong to a group with biological substances, known as lipids. Lipids serve different types of functions in organisms, including hormonal functions and structural components of membranes. In addition, they function as energy storehouses. The common difference between fats and oils is that fats remain in the solid state at room temperature while oils remain in the liquid state.

The analysts forecast the global tallow fatty acid market to grow at a CAGR of 2.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tallow fatty acid market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the include/exclude new installations/shipments/sales/volume/value and retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Tallow Fatty Acids Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• Godrej Industries

• LG Household & Health Care

• Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Other prominent vendors

• Baerlocher

• Emery Oleochemicals

• Twin Rivers Technologies

• VVF

Market driver

• Growing demand from the soap and detergents industry

Market challenge

• Increased consumption of vegetable oil

Market trend

• Increased consumption of cosmetics and daily-use products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global tallow fatty acid

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global tallow fatty acid market by product

• Global monounsaturated fatty acid market

• Global saturated fatty acid market

• Global polyunsaturated fatty acid market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global tallow fatty acid market by end-user

• Global tallow fatty acid market in soaps and detergents

• Global tallow fatty acid market in plastics

• Global tallow fatty acid market in rubber

• Global tallow fatty acid market in personal care products

• Global tallow fatty acid market in other end-users

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global tallow fatty acid market by geography

• Tallow fatty acid market in North America

• Tallow fatty acid market in Europe

• Tallow fatty acid market in APAC

• Tallow fatty acid market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increased consumption of cosmetics and daily-use products

• Increased use of tallow fatty acid in the rubber industry

• Increased use as a lubricating agent

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Key vendors in the global tallow fatty acid market

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF

• Godrej Industries

• LG Household & Health Care

• Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Continued…..