Textile Acoustic Panel Market Analysis 2019-2025, Summary and Growth Outlook To 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Fabric acoustic panels, also fabric covered acoustic panels or fabric wrapped acoustic panels, belongs to the category of acoustic panels which are used to absorb sound with aesthetic pattern.

Textile acoustic panels are installed on the wall or ceilings to absorb sound. When choosing the fabric wrapped the acoustic panels, many factors must be put into consideration, such as transparency, functionality, aesthetics and so on. Moreover, transparency is the most important considerable factor. For textile acoustic panels manufacturers, some of them can produce fabric themselves, others usually purchase from the professional fabric manufacturers.

Textile acoustic panels are usually installed on the wall or ceilings to absorb sound. Many buildings, such as schools, theaters, meeting rooms and so on have benefited from the product and avoid noise pollution.

China, USA and Europe are the major production bases of textile acoustic panels. The three regions hold about 70% textile acoustic panels’ supply globally.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer. Global consumption volume of textile acoustic panels was 22548.5 K Sq.m. in 2016, while Europe consumed about 6575.1 K Sq.m. textile acoustic panels.

The global Textile Acoustic Panel market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Textile Acoustic Panel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Acoustic Panel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Armstrong, Saint-Gobain, G&S Acoustics, RPG, Abstracta, Texaa, Acoustics First®, Vicoustic, Ekous, CMS Danskin, Acousticpearls, Sonata Acoustic

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Ceiling Type, Wall Type, Other

Key Segment by Application : Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings

