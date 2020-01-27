The Borescopes Market presents strong revenue visibility in Near Future.

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-31-2019] – A borescope (occasionally called a boroscope, though this spelling is nonstandard) is an optical device consisting of a rigid or flexible tube with an eyepiece on one end, an objective lens on the other linked together by a relay optical system in between. The optical system in some instances is surrounded by optical fibers used for illumination of the remote object. An internal image of the illuminated object is formed by the objective lens and magnified by the eyepiece which presents it to the viewer’s eye.

The global average price of Borescopes is in the stable trend, from 4.06 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 3.98 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Borescopes includes Flexible Borescopes and Rigid Borescopes. The proportion of Flexible Borescopes in 2016 is about 87%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Borescopes is widely used in General Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Construction and Other field. The most proportion of Borescopes is Automotive, and the proportion in 2016 is 34%. The trend of Automotive is increase.

Japan is the largest supplier of Borescopes, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Borescopes, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016. Following North America, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF and MORITEX etc. are the leaders of the industry.

The global Borescopes market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Borescopes Market Research Report: Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF, MORITEX, Mitcorp, VIZAAR, Yateks, Gradient Lens, Lenox Instrument, AIT, Schindler

Borescopes Market Segmentation by Types: Flexible Borescopes, Rigid Borescopes

Borescopes Market Segmentation by Applications: General Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Other

