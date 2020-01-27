The report analyzes and presents an overview of ” Ticket Machine Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2025″ worldwide.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the “ Ticket Machine ” market by type, application, component, delivery model, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the market size of market segments with respect to the four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

Ticket machines are the machines used for automatic generation of tickets, for public access. Ticket machines consists of the input and assembly unit for payment, operating devices, ticket printer, and control unit. Ticket machines offers the opportunity to take easy and quick ticket purchases at the public places as an alternative to use ticket offices. This is one of the most popular method to buy tickets. Ticket machines are designed for in-vehicle use such as hand held ticket machines or they are fixed at stations or at public places such as railways. In ticket machines, fare prices and fare rules are stored in its memory. Electronic ticket machines available or fixed at the stations or terminals, tends to be of kiosk type systems using touch screens or keypad type of user interfaces. Touch screens, buttons and keys are composed for various functions, fare values, ticket types and others. The operator (in bus) selects functions and fare types and enters destination of the passenger as per the passenger’s request and the ticket is generated by the ticket machine. The transaction record is stored in the machine and gets synchronized with the respective data centers or the depot. Some ticket machines also have the facility to use prepaid smart cards and passenger’s passes.

The major driving factor to use the ticket machine is the time saving factor and self-operated at most of the places. Due to the introduction of the ticket machine, the need to print the tickets has been diminished. This has also eliminated the cost of overheads transport and account team to monitor the process. The data is already feed in to the ticket machines, and at the end of the day the ticket machines are synchronized at the depot or with station. One of the factors that restraints the growth of the ticket machine market is the failure in its operating network. The other factor that restricts the growth of this market is the high initial investments. However, with the facilities to operate without any operator and ease to operate these ticket machines, boosts the ticket machine market. Some ticket machines offers an e-ticket. Benefits of e-ticket includes that we don’t have to carry a paper ticket, as it is present in electronic format, no fear of losing or the ticket.

Ticket machine market is segmented into product type, component type, application and geography. Ticket machine market based on product type is segmented into kiosk counter, vending machine and hand held electronic ticket machine. Based on component type, the ticket

machine market can be segmented into software and hardware. On the basis of application, the ticket machine market is further segmented into railways, buses, parking area, entertainment, sports and others. Ticket machine market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a significant market share in ticket machine market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the one of the fastest growing market in coming years due to high demand from growing economies such as China, India and Japan.

Some of the major players in global ticket machine market with most significant developments are Diebold Nixdorf AG, Shenzhen Lean Kiosk Systems Co. Ltd, Omron Corporation, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Sigma S.p.A., Genfare, Ampetronic Ltd, Softland India Ltd., Metric Group Ltd, American Changer Corpand MicroFx Pvt Ltd, Baanto International Ltd., and METRIC Group Ltd. among others.

