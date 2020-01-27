Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Rise to a Valuation of USD 16.67 billion by 2023

Crystal Market Research (CMR) has added new research study titled,” Titanium Dioxide (tio2) Market By Application And Mineral Type – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.

Titanium Dioxide Market Segmentation is as Follows-

By Application

Paints & coatings

Plastics

Pulp & paper

Cosmetics

Other

By Mineral Type

Anatase

Rutile

Top Most leading Industries:

The market includes various competitors prevailing across regions. The major players in the market are Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Tayca Corporation, Cabot Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Cristal, Cinkarna Celje, The Chemours Company, Ishihara Sangyo Kaishal Ltd. and Lomon Billions.

The Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market was evaluated around USD 10.21 billion in the 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 16.67 billion by the end of 2023 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% over the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Industry Overview:

The use of the product as shades in paints and coatings formulation is relied upon to fuel industry development throughout the following couple of years. Creating nations have seen developing interest for lightweight vehicles in the course of recent years. Besides, the car business in created locales including North America and Western Europe is showing a promising pattern, inferable from recuperation from the monetary downturn. Dynamic development in the car business, particularly in lightweight autos, has driven critical interest for paints and coatings, which thus is expected to push item request over the estimate time frame.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Market Analysis by Regions

5.Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market, By Application

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.3.Paints & coatings

5.4.Plastics

5.5.Pulp & paper

5.6.Cosmetics

5.7.Other Applications

6.Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market, By Mineral Type

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Mineral Type (2013-2018)

6.3.Anatase

6.4.Rutile

To be continued…

Key Growing Factors of Market 2019:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Custom Report:

The Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the Market dispersed across several segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects. Moreover, key market manufacturers of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, revenue details during the forecasted year. Also, the complete potential of the market is briefed in the full report.

