Titanium Powder Market Is Expected to Reach 3340 Million USD by The End of 2025 – QYResearch

Titanium powder is the result of processing this metal in a variety of ways to produce a fine metal powder. A silvery metal, titanium is highly valued for its great strength and unmatched corrosion resistance. Titanium powder has a variety of specifications with purity range from 95% to 99.98%. It is widely used in aerospace industry, automobile industry, petrochemical industry etc.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the main consumption regions. In 2017, these two regions occupied 78.99% of the global consumption volume. Titanium powder mainly has three types, which include high purity titanium powder (CPTP) and alloyed titanium powder (ATP). And each type has application industries relatively. With growth of powder metallurgy, the downstream application industries will need more titanium powder. So, titanium powder has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for titanium powder are titanium sponge, H2, titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of titanium powder. The production cost of titanium powder is also an important factor which could impact the price of titanium powder.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. The global Titanium Powder market is valued at 3270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Titanium Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Titanium Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ATI

Cristal

OSAKA Titanium

ADMA Products

Reading Alloys

MTCO

TLS Technik

Global Titanium

GfE

AP&C

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP)

Alloyed Titanium Powder (ATP)

Segment by Application

Aerospace Industry

Automobile Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/949495/global-titanium-powder-market

