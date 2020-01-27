Top Manufacturers of Multi-mode Chipset, With Market Sales, Revenue, and Price: Hisilicon Technologies, Intel, MediaTek, QUALCOMM

Multi-mode Chipset

About Multi-mode Chipset:

A multi-mode chipset (commonly known as long-term evolution (LTE) chipset) supports the use of LTE technology along with other cellular standards, such as 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and 3rd Generation Partnership Project 2 (3GPP2), in cellular devices, laptops, and tablets.

Some of the Major companies which drives the Multi-mode Chipset industry are Hisilicon Technologies, Intel, MediaTek, QUALCOMM, SAMSUNG, Spreadtrum Communications,.

Scope of the Multi-mode Chipset Report:

  • This report focuses on the Multi-mode Chipset in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Various telecommunication operators across the world are deploying advanced LTE networks in order to deliver seamless mobility, low latency, high efficiency, over-the-air encryption, and improved bandwidth support. Telecom operators from North America are continuously taking efforts to introduce advanced technologies such as LTE and 5G to improve the speed of connectivity in order to meet the increasing consumer demand for high speed data networks.
  • The worldwide market for Multi-mode Chipset is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

    LTE
    5G

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

    Smart phone
    Tablets
    Wearable devices
    Other

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

