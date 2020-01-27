Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) is a fire-proof and lasting primary plasticizer, with the good points of polyester plasticizer and monomer plasticizer,suitable for PVC, cellulose nitrate,ethylcellulose and poly (methyl methacrylate) etc,it is electrical property is pretty good and mainly used in the fire-proof electrical wires and cables of 105 ℃ level and other fire-proof and lasting panels,Pharmaceutical Industry materials,seating gaskets and so on.

In addition, the production regions of TOTM are mainly located in China, USA, Europe. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 46.87% volume market share in 2016.

The consumption trend of TOTM varies from region to region depending upon its various types. For instance, the consumption trend in Asia-Pacific represents a mix of all the TOTM.

China and North America accounted for 36.58% and 20.34%, respectively, of world consumption of TOTM in 2016, followed by Europe with nearly 16.14%.

Commercially, about 82.20% of TOTM consumption is accounted for by the application for Wire and Cable. The major end-use markets include Automobile Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry and Wire and Cables are the largest markets for TOTM.

The key factors driving the industry are identified as growing demand in Asia-Pacific, escalating Wire and Cable demand as the major opportunity in the market.

The global Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) market is valued at 550 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trioctyl Trimellitate (TOTM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : BASF, Eastman, Teknor, KLJ Group, OXEA, LG Chemical, Lanxess, Polynt, Aekyung Petrochemical, Ela Kimya

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Superior Grade, First Grade, Qualified Grade, Others

Key Segment by Application : Wire and Cable, Automobile Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry

