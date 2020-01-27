U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market Evolving Technology, Trends And Industry Analysis | 2020

Transparency Market Research has published a new market report titled “Antimicrobial Plastics Market for Electronic & Consumer Appliances, Personal Care, Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Healthcare and Other Applications – U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020”. According to the report, the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market was valued at USD 662.3 million in 2013 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,227.4 million by 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. In terms of volume, the antimicrobial plastics market in the U.S. stood at 100,062.1 tons in 2013.

Antimicrobial plastics help reduce deterioration and increase the lifespan of medical products. Thus, growth in the medical devices market in the U.S. is likely to be one of the primary factors driving demand for antimicrobial plastics in the country over the next few years. Furthermore, high rate of hospital-acquired infections is projected to boost market growth. Rising demand for antimicrobial plastics in packaging and subsequent growth of the packaging market in the U.S. is estimated to fuel market growth. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is expected to hamper antimicrobial plastic market growth, as it adversely affects profit margins of manufacturers and increases the overall costs of the already-expensive plastics. Product innovation, an area of focus of several manufacturers, is anticipated to open up new opportunities for market growth.

Healthcare was the largest application segment, accounting for approximately 44% of the market share in 2013. Additionally, it is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, led by rising demand for antimicrobial solutions in the medical devices market. Furthermore, higher number of patients with hospital-acquired infections is projected to augment demand for antimicrobial plastics. Packaging and personal care segments are likely to witness above-average growth during the forecast period. Automotive and building & construction are niche market segments of the antimicrobial plastics market owing to the high cost of the plastics.

