Ultrasound Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% 2019-2023

Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)

The report presents an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the Ultrasound Devices Market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market: ANALOGIC CORPORATION, FUJIFILM, GE HEALTHCARE, HITACHI MEDICAL CORPORATION, PHILLIPS HEALTHCARE, SAMSUNG, and TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, and others.

Click the link to get a FREE Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241065073/asia-pacific-ultrasound-devices-market-segmented-by-application-technology-type-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=19

The Asia-Pacific ultrasound devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Developments

June 2017- Modern Foods, which is one the leading player in bread category, re-launched its iconic brand with eight new variants, along with new packaging and advertising. Product includes-multigrain supersede, atta Shakti, high fibre. The company also aimed to expand its distribution channel by 50% in tier I city with revenue sales by 25%.

May 2017- Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. acquired major stake of USD 50 million in Harvest Gold as a strategy to inter into Indian market. Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. acquired East Balt Bakeries for an amount of USD 650 million, to expand into food-service market.

Increasing Aging Population

The Asia-Pacific region is undergoing profound and rapid population changes. All countries are in the process of aging at an unprecedented pace, although the timing and pace of this transition varies across the region. In 2016, approximately 12.4% of the population in the region was 60 years or older, but this is projected to increase to more than a quarter or 1.3 billion people by 2050. East and North Asia (which includes countries with significant aging populations, such as Japan and the Republic of Korea), over a third of the population, is expected to be 60 years or older by 2050, whereas in North and Central Asia one in four persons will be 60 years or older. This is resulting into a surge in the population having diseases, and it acts as a driver for the ultrasound devices market.

Additionally, increasing incidences of cancer and cardiac ailments, growing public awareness about the need of diagnosis, increased adoption of diagnostic imaging, and rapid technological advances are some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Click the link to BUY Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01241065073?mode=su?source=honestversion&Mode=19

Japan to Dominate the Market

Japan dominates the market due to improvements in the ultrasound technology, increasing need for accurate and early diagnosis, and improving healthcare infrastructure. In 2013, 25.1% of Japan’s population was aged more than 65 years. This percentage is expected to increase over the forecast period, which is estimated to contribute to the growth in the demand for medical imaging.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Asia-Pacific and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, Ultrasound Devices, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241065073/asia-pacific-ultrasound-devices-market-segmented-by-application-technology-type-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?source=honestversion&Mode=19

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Asia-Pacific and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] |[email protected]