Vector Signal Generator Market 2018

Vector signal generator is a test and measurement equipment used for testing complex waveforms. This equipment was developed considering the emergence of new communication technologies and consists of a high-end radio-frequency (RF) signal generator with an IQ modulator.

According to the report, the emergence of wireless standards will drive the market growth. Consumers are demanding for higher bandwidth applications and services due to the introduction of wireless standards such as LTE, 5G, and 4G. The increasing sales volume of mobile computing devices with improved capabilities will drive the demand for growing Internet bandwidth.

In 2018, the global Vector Signal Generator market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vector Signal Generator status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vector Signal Generator development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Anritsu

Fortive

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2 GHz

4 GHz

6 GHz

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

